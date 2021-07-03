Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 81.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 174,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

