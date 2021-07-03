Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $165.91

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and traded as low as $158.48. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $158.48, with a volume of 1,416 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.