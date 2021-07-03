Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.65. Silicom shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 14,698 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $298.73 million, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Silicom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 388,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

