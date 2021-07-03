Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SLVRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,022. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57.
