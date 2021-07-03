Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,022. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

