Simple Software Solutions One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $141,106.62 and $23.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007509 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,892,395 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.