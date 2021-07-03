Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 567,211 shares of company stock worth $17,651,642. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 530,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,256. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

