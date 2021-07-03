Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SBGI opened at $32.22 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $415,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,211 shares of company stock worth $17,651,642. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

