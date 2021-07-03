Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 6.7%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 3,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

OMIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.