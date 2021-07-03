Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Down 27.1%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) shares dropped 27.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.25 and last traded at $105.25. Approximately 2,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.49.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

