Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SIXGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS SIXGF remained flat at $$148.75 on Friday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

