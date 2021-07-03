SnowGem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.