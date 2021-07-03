Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $90.51 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

