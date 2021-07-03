Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 188,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 52,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.