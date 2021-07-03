Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

