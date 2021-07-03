Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Down 29.5% in June

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 553,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 454,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOI shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 123,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,290. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $451.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

