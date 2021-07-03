Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.24% of Solid Biosciences worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLDB opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $401.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

