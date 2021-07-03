Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Source Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Source Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

