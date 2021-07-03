South32 (LON:S32) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 (LON:S32) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).
Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.84. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.38. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93.
South32 Company Profile
