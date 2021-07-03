Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,387 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.19. 682,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,557. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.