Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,251,814 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $215,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.