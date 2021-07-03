Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sparta Commercial Services stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

