Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sparta Commercial Services stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
