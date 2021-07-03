SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 114,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,249.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $73.96. 1,193,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,899. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

