Spheroid Universe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $171,330.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $171,330.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00137718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.84 or 1.00028176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

