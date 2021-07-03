SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $273,972.75

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $273,972.75 and approximately $345.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.81 or 0.99921811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.23 or 0.01080904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00417928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.80 or 0.00400912 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005967 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.