Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $199,000 in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

