Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Shares of NYSE MON opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

