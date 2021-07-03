Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIIIU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $4,272,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000.

OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

