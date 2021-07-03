SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells $553,775.34 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $553,775.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,901,516.76.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17.

On Monday, June 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90.

Shares of SWTX opened at $86.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

