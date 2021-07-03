Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Square worth $53,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock worth $294,219,933 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $241.08 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 339.55, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

