SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.24. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.02.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
