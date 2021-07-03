SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.24. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

