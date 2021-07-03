STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.