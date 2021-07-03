STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

