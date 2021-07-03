Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

