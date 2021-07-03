Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

