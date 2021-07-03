Status Trading 76.9% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Status has a total market cap of $254.20 million and approximately $26.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00753522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

