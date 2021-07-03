Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 691,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after buying an additional 675,504 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

