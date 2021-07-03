Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 691,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after buying an additional 675,504 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
