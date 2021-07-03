Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.71. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$45.54, with a volume of 238,706 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

