Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 99.1% in June

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 415,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

