Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of STRL stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $678.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

