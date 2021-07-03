stETH (Lido) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $2,216.38 or 0.06400293 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $43,288.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00135700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00171107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,631.03 or 1.00004724 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 586,147 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

