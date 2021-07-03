Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

