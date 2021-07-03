Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.33 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.16 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

