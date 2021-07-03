Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,116 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $485.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.00. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.