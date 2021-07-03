Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TDG stock opened at $661.44 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $634.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

