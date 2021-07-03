Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,641 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.2% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.