Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enzo Biochem Put Options (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,050 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,342% compared to the average volume of 489 put options.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.89.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
