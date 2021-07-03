Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enzo Biochem Put Options (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,050 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,342% compared to the average volume of 489 put options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 50.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

