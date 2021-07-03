Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 266,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,016% compared to the average daily volume of 23,876 call options.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.54 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

