Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Black Hills by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $65.77 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

