Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 491.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $65.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

