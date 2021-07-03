Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

