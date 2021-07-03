Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,211 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

